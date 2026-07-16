Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell Via Loan from Gotham FC

Published on July 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has acquired goalkeeper Ryan Campbell via loan from NWSL side Gotham FC for the Gainbridge Super League 2026 Fall season, pending league and federation approval.

"Lexington SC is the right fit for me at this point in my career," said Campbell. "The club shows a genuine, daily commitment to its players and the surrounding community, which made this an easy decision. I'm approaching this opportunity with a fresh mindset - ready to start from zero each day, embrace the pressure to perform and continue developing my game in a meaningful way. I'm excited to contribute on the field and bring my authentic self to a club that has already built something truly unique."

Campbell signed a one-year contract with Gotham in 2025 and was quickly extended through 2028 by the club. She made two appearances for the Bats, once in league play and once in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

Prior to inking her first professional contract, Campbell was a standout between the posts at both UCLA and Stanford University.

In one season with UCLA as a graduate transfer, Campbell led the nation in clean sheets (16) and posted a 0.41 goals-against average, the fifth-best mark in the country. She was named a Fourth Team All-American and was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection.

Across three seasons at Stanford, Campbell tallied an 85% save percentage, saving 164 shots while allowing only 34 goals. She played a pivotal role in helping the Cardinal win a conference championship in 2022.

Her senior campaign was highlighted by All-Region First Team honors from the United Soccer Coaches, a Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year award and an All-Pac-12 First Team inclusion.

Over her collegiate career, Campbell posted a 49W-7L-10D record in net with 35 total clean sheets.

She joins Marz Josephson to round out LSC's goalkeeper room headed into the 2026 Fall season.

2026 Fall Roster

Goalkeepers: Marz Josephson, Ryan Campbell

Defenders: Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Ally Brown, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Regan Steigleder, Cassie Rohan, Gracie Falla

Midfielders: Taylor Aylmer, Mac Midgley, Tati Fung, Addie McCain, Darya Rajaee, Nicole Vernis, Katie Murray

Forwards: Hannah White, Amber Nguyen, McKenzie Weinert, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 16, 2026

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