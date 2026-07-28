LSC Announces Theme and Promo Nights for Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League Season

Published on July 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club unveiled Tuesday its theme and promotional nights for the Fall 2026 Gainbridge Super League season. The club will host seven matches at Lexington SC Stadium, each with its own special offering for fans.

Highlighting the Fall 2026 season are three complimentary admission matches for fans of all ages (Aug. 29, Oct. 17, Nov. 13) and three $1.50 Beer Nights (Sept. 11, Oct. 23, Nov. 13).

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Brooklyn FC - Home Opener, $5 early bird pricing through Aug. 1, kids under 12 get in free

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. DC Power FC - Vintage Market, LSC double-header, free admission

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Carolina Ascent FC - $1.50 Beer Night

Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Dallas Trinity FC - Oktoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Free admission

Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville - $1.50 Beer Night, specialty Halloween cocktails

Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Fan Appreciation Night, $1.50 Beer Night, free admission

Vintage Market is back Aug. 29, a fan-favorite event that debuted in 2025 featuring a large collection of vintage vendors in the east-side parking lot for fans to browse and purchase from. The match will be the first of a double-header featuring the LSC men's side at 7 p.m. ET.

Lexington SC will celebrate Oktoberfest on Sept. 25 and once again feature a variety of Halloween-themed specialty cocktails from local mixologists on Oct. 23.

Tickets to the LSC women's home opener are on sale now. Tickets to future matches will go on sale throughout the season, the full schedule of which can be found here.

Vintage Fest

Specialty Halloween Cocktails

Oktoberfest

$1.50 Beer Nights







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.