Tickets to LSC Women's 2026 Fall Home Opener Are Now on Sale

Published on July 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Tickets to the Lexington Sporting Club women's 2026 Fall Home Opener on Saturday, Aug. 15, are now on sale. Fans can take advantage of special $5 early bird pricing through Saturday, Aug. 1.

The defending Gainbridge Super League champions and Players' Shield winners are in search of their third trophy of the calendar year, and the new campaign kicks off against Brooklyn FC in the inaugural match of the Fall.

Additionally, fans 12 years old and under will receive complimentary admittance to the match.

Rather than tickets going on sale for every Fall 2026 match before the season begins, individual match tickets will be available to purchase beginning on the following dates:

Saturday, Aug. 15 vs. Brooklyn FC - available July 27

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. DC Power FC - available Aug. 6

Friday, Sept. 11 vs. Carolina Ascent FC - available Aug. 20

Friday, Sept. 25 vs. Dallas Trinity FC - available Sept. 3

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - available Sept. 24

Friday, Oct. 23 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville - available Oct. 1

Friday, Nov. 13 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - available Oct. 22

Theme and promotional nights for the Fall 2026 season will be announced later this week.

LSC ONE Memberships are still available for purchase, allowing fans to attend every LSC men's and women's 2026 home match for one low, prorated price. Monthly payments are available for all LSC ONE Members.

For any questions regarding tickets, email tickets@lexsporting.com or call 859-201-3932.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 27, 2026

Tickets to LSC Women's 2026 Fall Home Opener Are Now on Sale - Lexington Sporting Club

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