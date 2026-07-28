Lexington SC Acquires Midfielder Ally Perry from Juventus FC

Published on July 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has acquired midfielder Ally Perry on a permanent transfer from Serie A Women's side Juventus FC, pending league and federation approval.

The 23-year-old appeared three times for the top-flight Italian side in 2026 after signing her first professional contract out of Mississippi State University.

"I'm excited to join Lexington SC and be part of a club that's building something special," said Perry. "I'm looking forward to growing within the club's culture, competing every day and doing everything I can to help the team succeed alongside a great group. I can't wait to meet the fans and represent Lexington."

Perry solidified herself as a Mississippi State legend over five collegiate seasons from 2021-25. She made 80 appearances for the Bulldogs with 58 starts, scoring 21 goals and tallying 18 assists.

The two-time First Team All-SEC recipient received a plethora of national awards after her senior year in 2025, including First Team All-American honors, a First Team All-Southeast Region nod and the SEC Midfielder of the Year award.

She was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List before her senior season and went on to lead the Bulldogs in goals (8), assists (8), shots on goal (31) and points (24).

At the youth level, Perry's U.S. Girls National Team résumé includes invites to the U16-17 National Selection Game (2018), National Training Camp (2017, 2018) and National Team Camp (2015), along with the U.S. Youth National Team Regional ID Camp (2021).

Perry joins Katie Murray and Mac Midgley as new additions to Lexington's midfield ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall season.

2026 Fall Roster

Goalkeepers: Marz Josephson, Ryan Campbell

Defenders: Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Ally Brown, Hannah Johnson, Regan Steigleder, Cassie Rohan, Gracie Falla

Midfielders: Taylor Aylmer, Mac Midgley, Tati Fung, Addie McCain, Darya Rajaee, Nicole Vernis, Katie Murray, Ally Perry

Forwards: Hannah White, Amber Nguyen, McKenzie Weinert, Catherine Barry, Sarah Griffith







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 28, 2026

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