Dallas Trinity FC Semifinal Match Preview

Published on May 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







Dallas Travels to Lexington with a Trip to the League Final on the Line - Saturday, May 23 (6:00 p.m. CT)

SEMIFINAL SHOWDOWN: No. 4-seed Dallas Trinity FC (11-10-7, 40 points) heads to the Bluegrass State this Saturday, May 23 for a postseason clash against No. 1-seed Lexington SC (14-3-11, 53 points) in the Gainbridge Super League semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT from Lexington SC Stadium, with live coverage streaming on Peacock.

Dallas and Lexington met four times during the regular season, with each side earning a victory alongside two draws. Dating back to 2024, DAL holds a 5-1-2 all-time advantage over LEX.

DTFC secured its second consecutive postseason berth on May 16 in emphatic fashion, defeating Fort Lauderdale United FC 4-0 at the Cotton Bowl, with goals by strikers Allie Thornton (27'), Sealey Strawn (31', 69'), and Bethany Bos (87'). Trinity FC closed out the season on a four-match unbeaten streak (2-0-2). Only Dallas and No. 3-seed Carolina Ascent FC return to the postseason in 2026 from last year's league playoff pool.

WATCH PARTY: Fans can support Dallas Trinity FC on the road at the official playoff watch party! Join us at White Rock Brewing Co. in Dallas (2477 N. Beckley Ave.) at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday - RSVP here.

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NEXT MATCH: The winner between Dallas and Lexington will advance to the Gainbridge Super League Final to face the winner of No. 2-seed Sporting JAX and No. 3-seed Carolina Ascent FC, who meet on Sunday, May 24 at 4:00 p.m. CT. The league championship match is set for Saturday, May 30, at the home venue of the highest remaining seed, with kickoff time to be announced.

INTERNATIONAL CALL-UP: Dallas Trinity FC academy forward Sealey Strawn has earned a call-up to the U.S. Under-19 Women's National Team for an upcoming training camp and two international friendlies against Germany. A Prosper, Texas native and University of North Carolina commit, Strawn will join the squad in Frankfurt from May 31-June 10, with matches scheduled for June 5 and June 9 at DFB Campus, Germany's National Training Center.

TECHNICAL STAFF UPDATE: Dallas Trinity FC assistant coach Nicholas Petrucelli will join Southern Methodist University Women's Soccer as an assistant coach at the conclusion of DTFC's season. The former SMU Mustang midfielder/defender began his coaching career at the Hilltop, where he served as the women's soccer undergraduate assistant.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 22, 2026

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