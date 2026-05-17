Dallas Trinity FC Clinches Playoff Spot in Regular Season Finale

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Sealey Strawn found the back of the net twice while Allie Thornton and Bethany Bos each added tallies of their own for Dallas Trinity FC in a dominating 4-0 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium, punching its ticket to the Gainbridge Super League playoffs as the fourth and final seed. Dallas (11-10-7, 40 points) controlled much of the game vs. Fort Lauderdale (5-15-8, 23 points). The match had an attendance of 5,682 fans, as the club celebrated Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Gainbridge.

Following a roughly 30-minute delay to open the match, Dallas came out on the front foot, battling to keep its playoff hopes alive. In the 27th minute, forward Jasmine Hamid connected with fellow striker Thornton in the center of the box, where Thornton finished to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

Trinity FC kept the pressure on moments later, as midfielder Camryn Lancaster delivered a driven ball across the ground to academy forward Strawn, who finished for the club's second goal of the night in the 31st minute, giving them a 2-0 advantage at the half.

Strawn found the back of the net yet again in the 69th minute, to give the the 18-year-old phenom her first professional brace. Bos added her third goal of the season from Lexi Missimo in the 87th minute.

PLAYOFFS

Dallas Trinity FC has now qualified for the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team will travel to take on top-seeded Lexington SC (14-3-11, 53 points) in the semifinals next Saturday, May 23 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Lexington SC Stadium. The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio. Among the four qualifying teams this year, only Dallas and Carolina have repeated post-season appearances from 2025.

WISNER FINISHES STRONG

Dallas Trinity FC's Amber Wisner completed her second complete season in playing every minute of the campaign, becoming the first player to surpass 5,000 regular season minutes in league history when she hit the 50-minute mark Saturday evening. She now has played 5,040 career minutes.

Saturday's match was Wisner's 300th professional club appearance across 14 seasons: FC Bayern Munich (32), Portland Thorns FC (21), Seattle Reign FC (34), Houston Dash (91), Adelaide United FC (23), Washington Spirit (39), Dallas Trinity FC (60).

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC finishes the 2025/26 regular season in 4th place in the league standings (11-10-7, 40 points).

Dallas is now 2-1-0 against FTL this season and 3-3-0 all-time, dating back to 2024.

Forward Allie Thornton (Arlington, TX native and SMU alum) scored her fourth goal of the season (27') across 26 matches played; the reigning Golden Boot winner had 13 goals in 27 matches last season.

Academy forward Sealey Strawn (Prosper, TX native and UNC commit) scored her fourth (31') and fifth (69') goals of the season across 25 matches played; the reigning Young Player of the Year had four goals in 19 matches last season.

Forward Bethany Bos scored her third goal of the season (87') across 14 matches played in her first year with the club.

Forward Jasmine Hamid (who was acquired via transfer from FTL on April 3) tallied her second assist of the season (27') across 26 matches played; she logged two assists across 28 matches played for FTL last season.

Midfielder Camryn Lancaster (Mansfield, TX native and TCU alum) logged her third assist of the season (31') across 26 matches played; she had one assist in 13 matches last season.

Midfielder Lexi Missmo (Southlake, TX native and Texas alum) tallied her second assist of the season (87') across 18 matches played; she had one assist in five matches last season.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey secured her third clean sheet of the season, to go along with three saves; she now has 51 saves on the season, across 15 matches played.

16 players saw action for Dallas against FTL.

Dallas tallied 20 total shots (10 shots on target); Fort Lauderdale had four total shots (two shots on target).

DTFC lost the time-of-possession battle (46.2% to FTL's 53.8%).

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On team captain Amber Wisner playing her final home match...

"Amber's a trailblazer for the sport of soccer and has been for a very long time. I've been fortunate enough to follow her career and I'm happy that we won this game tonight. She's a true professional and I couldn't speak any higher of her. We'll miss her in Dallas."

Defender Amber Wisner

On her post-match retirement ceremony...

"It was amazing. I know the Neil family knows how to throw a party and put on an event, so I knew it was going to be really special. A big reason why I came to Dallas in the first place was them as a family and as people. You obviously want to have a good career and impact on the game, but for me, it's always been much more about the impact that I've had on people within the game. It was great to hear my teammates and it meant a lot, because at the end of the day, that's the legacy you leave."

Academy Forward Sealey Strawn

On scoring her first professional brace...

"I felt really comfortable tonight. I think the last game helped me see what I needed to do this game. It was just that moment of finding that right spot, one step to the left or one step to the right. I felt really good tonight. It was a really exciting night for us."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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