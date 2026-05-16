Brooklyn FC Women Concludes the Season on the Road against Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Spokane, Washington - Brooklyn FC closed out its inaugural USL Super League season on Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 road loss against Spokane Zephyr FC at ONE Spokane Stadium.

The hosts took an early lead in the second minute following an own goal before doubling the advantage in the 36th minute through midfielder Felicia Knox. Brooklyn continued to push forward throughout the match, generating chances from set pieces and wide areas, but Spokane capitalized on opportunities in transition during the second half to add goals from forwards Thaís Reiss and Lena Silano.

Brooklyn showed attacking intent throughout the match, earning several dangerous set-piece opportunities. Defender Kelsey Hill nearly pulled one back in the 32nd minute with a header that narrowly missed over the crossbar off a midfielder Jessica Garziano delivery. Forward Ana Markovic remained active in the attacking third, drawing fouls and creating opportunities in transition, while midfielder Rylan Childers and defender Antoinette Williams also tested Spokane's defense late in the match.

Head coach Tomás Tengarrinha utilized his bench heavily in the second half as midfielder Emma Loving, forward Sofia Lewis, Williams, defender Alice Barbieri, and goalkeeper Bre Norris all entered the match. Norris made a late save in stoppage time to deny Spokane a fifth goal.

Despite the result, Brooklyn concludes the season having shown growth throughout its inaugural campaign, highlighted by several strong performances down the stretch and continued development from key contributors across the roster.

SCORING SUMMARY

Spokane Zephyr FC - Kristina Markovic (Own Goal), 2'; Felicia Knox, 36'; Thaís Reiss (Maya Hansen), 82'; Lena Silano (Thaís Reiss), 88'

Brooklyn FC - None

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Kelsey Hill (Yellow Card) 41', Samantha Kroeger (Yellow Card) 58'

Spokane Zephyr FC: Felicia Knox (Yellow Card) 43', Katie Murray (Yellow Card) 61'

LINEUPS

Spokane Zephyr FC - Hope Hisey; Kelsey Oyler, Haley Thomas (C), Reese Tappan, Ginger Fontenot, Maya Hansen, Felicia Knox (Lena Silano 63'), Emma Jaskaniec (Thaís Reiss 76'), Katie Murray (Charley Boone 63'), Catherine Rapp (Sophía Braun 76'), Ally Cook (Tori Waldeck 83')

Unused Substitutes: Hailey Coll, Maggie Johnston

Brooklyn FC - Kelsey Daugherty (Bre Norris 45'); Leah Scarpelli, Kelsey Hill, Jordan Thompson, Sam Rosette (C) (Emma Loving 55'), Samantha Kroeger (Alice Barbieri 72'), Rylan Childers, Hope Breslin (Antoinette Williams 45'), Jessica Garziano, Kristina Markovic (Sofia Lewis 55'), Ana Markovic

Unused Substitutes: Rebecca Cooke

FINAL RECORD

Brooklyn FC women concludes the 2025-26 USL Gainbridge League season. Information regarding the club's 2026-27 season schedule, roster updates, and additional announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information, visit Brooklyn Football Club and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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