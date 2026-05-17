Sporting JAX Women Fall Short, Turn Sights to Gainbridge Super League Playoffs

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX women's team fell short in Saturday's match against Carolina Ascent FC, 3-1. The result closes out their record-breaking inaugural regular season run, as they will head into the postseason as the No. 2 seed.

B2B Connection

Sporting JAX claimed the upper hand early in the first half with a goal from Abby Boyan, her first in the Gainbridge Super League. The goal came in the 6th minute off a short pass from Sophia Boman.

"I think scoring that goal shows that we can break them down," said Boyan. "We had a lot of chances that we could have finished as well, and I think that's something that we will be sure to make happen next time. We're all just looking forward to playing them again."

Boman, recording her seventh assist on the season, now stands alongside her teammates Meg Hughes, Paige Kenton, and Ashlyn Puerta, all tied for the league-lead in assists.

Learning Lessons

The result of Saturday's game provided some valuable insight into what Sporting JAX has to look forward to in the rematch against Carolina Ascent in the Playoffs.

"They played really well and we have to give that to them," said captain Sophie Jones. "They are a very good and physical team, but we have to be able to win those first and second balls and stay more composed while keeping it in their half. Hopefully we can do that in the next game and capitalize off those chances."

A Historic Regular Season

Despite the result of the game, Sporting JAX has posted record-breaking numbers all season long, with many of the records coming from rookie players in their professional debuts.

Following Baylee DeSmit's goal on May 3 in the 17th minute against Brooklyn FC, Sporting JAX became the first team in the Gainbridge Super League to bolster a roster with three double-digit scorers leading the helm.

Their win against DC Power FC on May 6 also made them the first team in league history to claim 10 away wins in the regular season, and saw Baylee DeSmit equal the 12-goal mark set by teammate Ashlyn Puerta.

What's Next

The regular season has concluded, and Sporting JAX now turns its attention to the Playoffs and a rematch against Carolina Ascent next Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m at Hodges Stadium.

"We gave them a lot of chances and they capitalized on them," said head coach Stacey Balaam. "For the next one, we need to tighten up in the back and limit their ability to get through the line. I think that's how we can make the next game different."

With a home crowd advantage, Sporting JAX will look to make the outcome of the rematch much different than Saturday's result as they begin their push for the title.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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