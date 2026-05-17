Lexington SC Women Clinch Regular Season Title, Players' Shield Trophy
Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women clinched the Gainbridge Super League regular season title Saturday night, securing the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs and the Players' Shield award.
The Players' Shield constitutes the first trophy in club history and guarantees LSC home-field advantage throughout the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League playoffs. Additionally, should the Gals in Green reach the league final, it will be played at Lexington SC Stadium.
Lexington did its part with a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday evening. Sporting Jax then fell to Carolina Ascent, 3-1, to secure the No. 1 seed for LSC.
Tickets to next weekend's semifinal playoff match in the Bluegrass on Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m. ET are on sale now.
Tickets to a potential Gainbridge Super League final will go on sale in the near future.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026
- Carolina Ascent Wins Again, Denies Sporting JAX Players' Shield - Carolina Ascent FC
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Closes out Second Season with Last-Minute 1-0 Loss at Lexington SC - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Lexington SC Women Clinch Regular Season Title, Players' Shield Trophy - Lexington Sporting Club
- LSC Clinches Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Win vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Women Concludes the Season on the Road against Spokane Zephyr FC - Brooklyn FC
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Heads to Lexington SC for Final Match of the Season - Tampa Bay Sun FC
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Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Women Clinch Regular Season Title, Players' Shield Trophy
- LSC Clinches Home Playoff Match with 1-0 Win vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
- How LSC Can Win the Supporters' Shield, Finish First in the League in Regular Season Finale
- Weinert Brace, Barry's 20th Goal Contribution Highlight 3-1 Victory
- How LSC Can Clinch a Home Playoff Match this Weekend, Secure Player's Shield - LSC's POV