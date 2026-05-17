Lexington SC Women Clinch Regular Season Title, Players' Shield Trophy

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women clinched the Gainbridge Super League regular season title Saturday night, securing the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs and the Players' Shield award.

The Players' Shield constitutes the first trophy in club history and guarantees LSC home-field advantage throughout the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League playoffs. Additionally, should the Gals in Green reach the league final, it will be played at Lexington SC Stadium.

Lexington did its part with a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay Sun FC Saturday evening. Sporting Jax then fell to Carolina Ascent, 3-1, to secure the No. 1 seed for LSC.

Tickets to next weekend's semifinal playoff match in the Bluegrass on Saturday, May 23 at 5 p.m. ET are on sale now.

Tickets to a potential Gainbridge Super League final will go on sale in the near future.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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