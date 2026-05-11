Weinert Brace, Barry's 20th Goal Contribution Highlight 3-1 Victory

Published on May 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Three goals in six minutes spurred the Lexington Sporting Club women onto a 3-1 victory Sunday afternoon. Two goals from McKenzie Weinert, another from Catherine Barry and a penalty save by Kat Asman worked in tandem to secure LSC's fourth win over Brooklyn FC this season.

Weinert got things going with her fist goal in the 39' minute before following it up with another in the 45' minutes. The sequence completed her first brace and increased her goal total to 10. Addie McCain and Sarah Griffith picked up assists on the play.

The goals marked the third and fourth of the season against Brooklyn for Weinert, the Lexington-dubbed "Mayor of New York City."

Weinert's scores sandwiched a 44' minute goal from Catherine Barry, her 16th of the season. With the goal, Barry extended her Golden Boot lead to three and became the first player in Gainbridge Super League history to record 20 goal contributions in a single season.

Brooklyn got one back off a set-piece conversion from Rebecca Cooke later in the second half. Cooke nearly bagged another from the penalty spot, but a sprawling save from Kat Asman in the 86' minute denied her and solidified the 3-1 scoreline.

Heading into the final week of the campaign, Lexington would secure a first-round home-field playoff match with a win or draw next weekend vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC.

Should Lexington win and Carolina Ascent FC beat Sporting JAX, LSC will clinch the No. 1 seed and Players' Shield.

Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, forward McKenzie Weinert and goalkeeper Kat Asman are attached.

HIGHLIGHTS

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NeyIIkeTjlc5nlWEV9SrP7xdge5CLcuA/view?usp=drive_link

GOALS

LEX: 39' McKenzie Weinert (assist: Addie McCain)

LEX: 44' Catherine Barry (assist: Alyssa Bourgeois)

LEX: 45' McKenzie Weinert (assist: Sarah Griffith)

BKN: 69' Rebecca Cooke (assist: Leah Scarpelli)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown, Regan Steigleder (81' Hannah Sharts), Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (58' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (57' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith (74' Amber Nguyen), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (74' Hannah White)

BKN: Bre Norris, Leah Scarpelli, Kelsey Hill, Jordan Thompson, Sam Rosette (45' Sam Kroeger), Kristina Markovic (59' Hope Breslin), Rylan Childers (59' Jennifer Cudjoe), Antoinette Williams (45' Emma Loving), Jessica Garziano, Sofia Lewis (65' Rebecca Cooke), Ana Markovic

UP NEXT

Lexington Sporting Club's regular season finale awaits next Saturday, May 16 at Lexington SC Stadium. With a win or draw, the club will clinch the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs and guarantee a home semifinal playoff match May 23.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 10, 2026

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