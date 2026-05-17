Tampa Bay Sun FC Closes out Second Season with Last-Minute 1-0 Loss at Lexington SC

Published on May 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Playing for pride and to spoil their opponent's hopes of a home playoff match and player's shield, Tampa Bay Sun FC battled Lexington SC to the last minute tonight at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. A penalty kick awarded to Lexington in the 90th minute was converted, turning what would have been a hard-fought draw into a 1-0 Lexington win.

The match concluded the 2025/26 season for Tampa Bay, as the Sun now turn their focus to preparing for a bounce-back performance in the team's third year.

Going into the night, Tampa Bay had the opportunity to play spoiler to Lexington's hopes to earn the player's shield and a home field playoff match. A Sun win would have upset those hopes for Lexington SC. The Sun also played for pride, aiming to end the season on a strong note, after entering the match in either last or next-to-last place in the league in multiple categories, including goals scored, shots, and goals conceded.

Tonight's game was the final match of Tampa Bay Sun FC's 2025/26 schedule. After bringing home the league championship in their inaugural campaign, the Sun have now weathered a sophomore slump and look to return with renewed energy and fresh strategy next season. The Sun will return to the pitch in August; match dates for the 2026/27 schedule will be announced in the near future.

MATCH RECAP - FIRST HALF

After a flurry of early activity with multiple potential point opportunities for both teams, the game's pace slowed, punctuated by a few dramatic scoring attempts. Thanks to repeated stops by Tampa Bay goalkeeper Liz Beardsley, the match stood at 0-0 at half time.

In the 4th minute, Tampa Bay's Maddie Pokorny lobbed an arcing ball into the goal box and Shea Connors found an opening to redirect it toward the net with a glancing header. Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman managed to reach up and push the ball over the top of the crossbar and out of danger.

Off an assist by Taylor Aylmer, from the top of the penalty box, Lexington's McKenzie Weinert rifled a shot toward the left side of the goal in the 7th minute. Leaping to intercept it, with full extension, Tampa Bay goalkeeper Liz Beardsley got her fingertips on the ball and kept it out of the goal.

In the 20th minute, Lexington captain McKenzie Weinert placed a long, graceful pass right at the feet of her charging teammate, Addie McCain. Taking the ball in stride, McCain drove toward the net. In response, Tampa Bay's Liz Beardsley burst forward, rushing to meet McCain. As the two met at top speed just inside the penalty area, Beardsley pounced on the ball- snagging it from McCain's feet and notching a pivotal save.

Tampa Bay's clearest scoring chance of the first half came from Anna Heilferty in the 21st minute. The Sun midfielder picked up a ball that had ricocheted off a Lexington player outside the penalty area and drove toward the goal. Navigating through three Lexington defenders, Heilferty brought the ball within a few yards of the left side of the goal. From a difficult angle, Heliferty launched a shot, but it was collected by goalkeeper Kat Asman.

The Sun held on through a pair of close calls within seconds of each other as the half drew to a close in the 40th minute. As a Lexington corner kick sailed into the crowd in front of her goal, Sun goalkeeper Liz Beardsley jumped above the fray and swatted the ball out toward midfield. Lexington immediately regrouped. Taylor Aylmer lobbed a pass toward the net and Addie McCain- wide open- headed the ball, but redirected it too high and sent it sailing above the goal.

MATCH RECAP - SECOND HALF

The second half saw more critical stops by Beardsley, with Tampa Bay holding strong despite a clear shift in momentum toward Lexington's attack. After the Sun beat off repeated attempts, Lexington finally put a ball in the net in the 90th minute on a penalty kick.

Tampa Bay's Liz Beardsley put up another magnificent save in the 56th minute to keep Lexington off the scoreboard. Coming off a free kick set piece, Lexington's Darya Rajaee sent in a fast-moving pass, which Catherine Barry headed toward the net from very close range. Beardsley lunged to her left, just stopping the ball with her outstretched left hand.

As momentum shifted to Lexington's attack, the Sun managed some lucky breaks, with one particular standout in the 70th minute. Amber Nguyen launched a soaring cross from the right sideline to the area just in front of the goal. Lexington's Addie McCain used her head to turn the cross into a dangerous shot, but that shot hit the left post.

In the 90th minute, with just moments left in the still-scoreless match, Lexington's McKenzie Weinert ran after the ball in the corner of the Sun penalty box. As she crossed into the penalty area, she threw her arms into the air and fell to the ground. Lexington was awarded a penalty kick, which Addie McCain converted into the bottom left corner of the goal.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, on the Sun players' refusal to quit, despite disappointing outcomes during the season:

"Heartbroken with the result tonight, especially losing in the final moments on a PK, but incredibly proud of this group. This season tested us in so many ways, and while it didn't end the way we wanted, the attitude, effort, resilience, and professionalism these players showed every single day never wavered.

"Tonight was a reflection of who they are: competitive, courageous, and committed to each other until the very last second. As a coach, I could not be prouder of the way this team represented themselves, each other, and this club throughout the entire season. This group has a lot to hold their heads high about."

Captain Jordyn Listro, on the level of commitment shown by the players throughout the season, regardless of the outcome:

"It just shows our character, and how close we are as a group. We want to fight for each other, every single game. Sometimes, it doesn't go our way, and we've gotten unlucky a lot of times this season. But, we still continue to fight, and it just shows how much respect we have for each other."

Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley, on the positives the Sun can bring forward from their performance in this match into the offseason:

"I think this game is a good way to end out the season on a high note. I think there were some tough calls that kind of moved in a way we didn't want, but I think we showed some really good progress from some of the downs of the season. And, I think just building off this momentum, from today's game, and just continuing the first part of next season just like that- I think we'll be in a really good spot."

NEXT MATCH

The Sun will return in August for their third season in the Gainbridge Super League. Matches for the 2026/27 season will be announced in the near future. Follow Tampa Bay Sun FC on social media for the schedule announcement and between-season updates.

FINAL RESULT

Lexington SC 1 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 0

Saturday, May 16 | 5:00 p.m. | Lexington Sporting Club Stadium







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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