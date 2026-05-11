Kroeger Makes History: Midfielder Sets New Gainbridge Super League Assist Record

Published on May 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







In a season defined by her vision and precision, Brooklyn FC Women's midfielder Sam Kroeger etched her name into the history books on Sunday afternoon during the team's 3-1 loss to Lexington SC.

Despite the result, Kroeger provided the definitive moment of the match, recording her eighth assist of the 2025/26 campaign to set a new Gainbridge Super League single-season record.

The record-breaking helper arrived in the 69th minute at Lexington SC Stadium. Trailing by three, Brooklyn FC intensified their attacking pressure after a series of second-half substitutions. Stepping up to a corner kick, Kroeger delivered a pinpoint ball into the heart of the six-yard box, where forward Rebecca Cooke rose above the defense to head it home.

Breaking the Record

Kroeger entered the match tied with three other players at seven assists, equaling the previous record set by Jill Aguilera during the league's inaugural 2024/25 season. With her performance today, the Rutgers University alum set the new record with.

"Sam's vision on the pitch is second to none," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Tomás Tengarrinha. "Setting this record is a testament to her consistency and her ability to elevate everyone around her. She has been the heartbeat of our transition play all season."

A Season of Playmaking

Kroeger's season has been a masterclass in creativity. Known for pulling the strings in the midfield, she has led the league in chances created (over 27) and has been a fixture in the Super League's Team of the Month selections, earning the honor three times this season.

The New Jersey native has quickly become a fan favorite at Maimonides Park, bridging the gap between collegiate stardom at Rutgers and a professional career in Brooklyn.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 11, 2026

Kroeger Makes History: Midfielder Sets New Gainbridge Super League Assist Record - Brooklyn FC

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