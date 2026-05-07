Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Lexington SC: Saturday, 2PM

Published on May 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC will face one of their toughest tests of the season this Sunday, May 10, as they travel to take on Lexington SC in the penultimate match of the 2026 regular season.

Lexington SC enter the matchup in red-hot form, losing just once in their last eight matches while securing five wins during that stretch. Their consistency has propelled them to second place in the league standings, trailing only Sporting Jacksonville. With momentum firmly on their side, Lexington will present a significant challenge on both ends of the pitch.

Offensively, Lexington has been one of the most dangerous teams in the league. Forward Addison McCain has been a key figure in their attacking success, tallying eight goals and two assists this season.

In midfield, Catherine Barry has emerged as the league's most prolific scorer, leading not only her team but the entire league with 15 goals to go along with four assists. Her ability to control the tempo and finish chances makes her a central threat Brooklyn must contain.

Brooklyn FC, however, showed resilience in their most recent outing against league leaders Sporting Jacksonville, falling just short in a narrow one-goal defeat on the road.

The squad demonstrated grit and attacking flashes throughout the match, even forcing an own goal from their opponents, a testament to their pressure and persistence in the final third.

A key boost for Brooklyn comes with the return of starting goalkeeper Brianna Norris, who rejoined the lineup in the previous match. Her presence between the posts adds stability and confidence as the team looks to close out the season strong.

With just two matches remaining, Brooklyn FC Women will look to carry their momentum into Lexington, aiming to finish the campaign on a high note against one of the league's most in-form sides.

Midfielder Sam Kroger's selection to the April Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month Starting Eleven, and forward Rebecca Cooke earning April Goal of the Month honors further highlight the squad's individual quality and attacking potential heading into this crucial stretch.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 7, 2026

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