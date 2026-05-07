Fort Lauderdale United to Host Fan Fest for Home Finale, Powered by Gainbridge

Published on May 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC will close out its home schedule this Saturday at Beyond Bancard Field with a Fan Fest powered by Gainbridge, featuring interactive experiences, giveaways, family-friendly activities, and more leading into kickoff. Gates for Saturday's match open at 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the pregame festivities and activations throughout the Fan Fest.

The Fan Fest is designed to celebrate the club's supporters, families, and the South Florida community that has backed Fort Lauderdale United FC throughout the season. Fans can expect games, music, prizes, partner activations, and opportunities to engage with the club before kickoff. The night will also include a special World Cup ticket giveaway for fans in attendance.

"We wanted our final home match to feel like a celebration of our fans and the community that has supported us all season long," said Tommy Smith, Founder and Chairman of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "The Fan Fest powered by Gainbridge gives supporters a chance to come together, enjoy the atmosphere, and help us close out our home slate the right way."

Gainbridge will serve as the presenting partner of the Fan Fest as part of its continued support of sports and community-driven experiences. Tickets are available now.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 7, 2026

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