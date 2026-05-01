Fort Lauderdale Returns Home for Final Florida Derby of Season

Published on May 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-12-8, 23 PTS) is set to return home on Saturday evening, hosting rival Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-12-9, 21 PTS) in the final Florida Derby of the season. The rivals have met three times during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, with the clubs drawing in the first meeting in Tampa (Oct. 4) and the second clash in Fort Lauderdale (Nov. 15) before Tampa took the most recent matchup at home (Feb. 21). With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to earn its first-ever victory over its in-state rival.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's clash following a two-match road trip, returning home to open a two-match homestand at Beyond Bancard Field. The attack is led by the club's joint all-time leading scorer Kiara Locklear, supported by Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A) along with the pace of Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Sh'nia Gordon (1G). The midfield is anchored by Kat González, Taylor Smith and Shea Moyer, while veteran midfielder Allie Long could also make her Fort Lauderdale debut, becoming the first FIFA World Cup winner to appear in a Gainbridge Super League match. Defensively, Laveni Vaka returns from suspension after a red card in the previous match, and goalkeeper Haley Craig will look to set the club's all-time saves record with four more stops on Saturday. With Fort Lauderdale still searching for its first victory over its in-state rival, the club will have an opportunity against a side also looking to find form.

Tampa Bay Sun FC enters Saturday's rivalry match in the poorest form of any team in the Super League, having dropped four straight matches. The club boasts an attack that has scored the least goals in the league (25) while conceding the second-most goals of any team (42). Tampa's attack is led by captain Jordyn Listro, alongside Sydny Nasello (6G, 3A), Carlee Giammona (4G) and Sabrina McNeill (2G, 4A). Defensively, Brooke Hendrix and Vivianne Bessette anchor the back line, with both ranking inside the top five in clearances across the league. With both sides aiming to secure three points in the Florida Derby, Fort Lauderdale will look to start fast against a Tampa side that has shown its vulnerability.

Matchup History

The clubs have met three times during the 2025/26 season, with the sides playing to draws in Tampa on October 4 and tying in Fort Lauderdale on November 15 before Tampa took the most recent meeting at home on February 21.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 1, 2026

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