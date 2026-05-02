Dallas Trinity FC Earns 1-1 Draw at DC Power FC

Published on May 1, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-7, 34 points) and DC Power FC (8-9-9, 33 points) played to an intense 1-1 draw on Friday evening from Audi Field. The road point keeps Dallas in the fourth and final playoff spot, with just two regular season matches remaining.

With significant playoff implications at stake in the fourth and final regular season meeting between the sides, the two teams battled to a scoreless first half.

The deadlock was broken early in the second half, as forward Bethany Bos (who came on after the break) won a duel just outside the box and found the back of the net in the 52nd minute for her second goal of the season. DC responded with a goal of its own in the 79th minute, courtesy of defender Ellie Gilbert, making the final score 1-1.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 3-5-5 in the spring portion of its schedule and 4-5-4 on the road this season.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC maintains playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs). Dallas (9-10-7, 34 points) is one point ahead (and even in matches played) of fifth-place DC Power FC (8-9-9, 33 points); sixth-place Spokane Zephyr FC (8-9-8, 32 points) is two points behind DTFC, with a match in hand.

Dallas is now 1-1-2 against DC this season and 2-2-4 all-time, dating back to 2024.

Forward Bethany Bos scored her second goal of the season (52') across 12 matches played in her first year with the club.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had four saves, giving her 40 saves on the season, across 13 matches played (one clean sheet).

16 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

Dallas tallied six total shots (four shots on target); DC had 21 total shots (five shots on target).

DTFC lost the time-of-possession battle (44.6% to DC's 55.4%).

COMING UP

Next, Dallas Trinity FC heads to the Sunshine State for a matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-12-9, 21 points) on Saturday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Suncoast Credit Union Field. The contest marks DTFC's final road match of the regular season and will air on KFAA (Ch. 29), with streaming available on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On his message to the team...

"I just want them to continue to believe in what we're doing and where they're trying to go, and fight for what's in front of them. They've got a great opportunity to get themselves in a good position."

Forward Bethany Bos

On her goal...

"We made some halftime subs to bring some more energy onto the field and that's what I was trying to do. I just put the defender under pressure and she misplaced a pass, so I was able to pounce on it close to goal."

Defender Sydney Cheesman

On the playoff race...

"There's definitely a different vibe in the locker room over the past couple of matches, with the standings being so close. People are just really locked in and uplifting to one another. We all know that this pressure is a privilege, so we're all trying to step up."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 1, 2026

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