Dallas Trinity FC at Brooklyn FC - Saturday, April 25

Published on April 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Dallas Trinity FC (9-10-5, 32 points) makes a visit to Coney Island for a clash with Brooklyn FC (6-11-7, 25 points) this Saturday, April 25. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. CT from Maimonides Park and can be aired on KFAA (Ch. 29) and streamed on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio. DTFC is 4-5-2 on the road this season; it'll be the first of a three-match road stretch.

Saturday evening marks the fourth and final regular season meeting between Dallas and Brooklyn this year; DTFC is 1-1-1 against BKN this season, with an all-time record of 3-2-1.

Trinity FC is looking to get back in the win column, coming off of back-to-back losses. The club remains in the Gainbridge Super League playoff picture (5th place) with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

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NEXT HOME MATCH: DTFC will return to the Cotton Bowl to close out its regular season slate on Saturday, May 16 vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-11-8, 23 points) at 7:30 p.m. CT; it'll be "Fan Appreciation Night", including an Amber Wisner bobblehead giveaway and post-match fireworks. The match will air on KFAA (Ch. 29) and stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 24, 2026

Dallas Trinity FC at Brooklyn FC - Saturday, April 25 - Dallas Trinity FC

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