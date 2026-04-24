Lexington to Take on Sporting JAX in Top-Two Clash Saturday Afternoon

Published on April 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Perhaps the Gainbridge Super League's match of the year is set as the two titans atop the standings, Lexington Sporting Club and Sporting JAX, clash with massive Players' Shield implications at stake.

The No.1 seed not only guarantees home field advantage in the semifinal round of the Gainbridge Super League playoffs, but also the right to host the league Final. Not to mention, it comes with silverware - the would-be first trophy in LSC history.

Saturday's storylines practically write themselves.

Entering the match, Lexington trails JAX by four points. A victory would obviously shrink the gap to one with three matches left to play for both clubs.

Below are each club's remaining opponents, their current position in the table and run of form over their last five matches:

Lexington SC:

May 2 - Spokane Zephyr FC (6th, W-L-D-L-W)

May 10 - Brooklyn FC (7th, W-L-L-L-W)

May 16 - Tampa Bay Sun FC (9th, W-W-L-L-L)

Sporting JAX:

May 3 - Brooklyn FC (7th, W-L-L-L-W)

May 6 - DC Power FC (4th, L-L-L-W-W)

May 16 - Carolina Ascent FC (W-D-W-W-W)

On paper, Lexington appears to have the easier schedule to close out the season. But anyone can win any given week in the Gainbridge Super League.

Beyond its standings implications, the heavyweight bout features the league's two most dominant sides.

JAX and LSC rank first and second, respectively, in goals (49 to 44), conversion rate (20% to 19%) and clean sheets (10 to nine)

Lexington leads the league in fewest goals conceded (22) while JAX ranks third in the category with 26 allowed.

On an individual level, Lexington's Catherine Barry (15 goals) and Jacksonville's Ashlyn Puerta (11 goals) rank first and second in scoring. Both players are tied atop the league lead with 18 total goal contributions.

Overall, 10 players in the Gainbridge Super League have scored seven or more goals this season. Six of them will feature in this matchup (Puerta, Paige Kenton and Baylee DeSmitt for JAX, and Barry, Addie McCain and McKenzie Weinert for Lexington).

From a distribution perspective, both sides boast elite playmakers.

Fourteen players league-wide have recorded at least four assists. The list includes Puerta, Kenton, Meg Hughes and Sophia Boman for JAX and Tati Fung, Emina Ekić and Sarah Griffith for Lexington.

While Saturday's match will not decide the Players' Shield, it will certainly shape the race for the regular season title.

A JAX victory would extend its lead to seven points with only nine still available for both clubs. A Lexington win would trim the margin to one, while a draw maintains the current four-point gap.

The two sides have split their previous meetings this season. Lexington took the first matchup in the Bluegrass, 4-2, before Jacksonville responded with a 3-0 win in the Sunshine State.

Kickoff from Hodges Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING JACKSONVILLE

As previously mentioned, only Sporting JAX marginally leads Lexington in points, goals and clean sheets.

After opening the season with a 3W-3L-3D record, the club found its rhythm and surged to a 12W-2L-2D run. Over its last five matches, JAX has posted a 3W-1L-D record while scoring 12 goals and conceding four.

The side is brimming with offensive talent as Puerta, Kenton and DeSmitt have combined for 20 goals. Puerta and Kenton are the only teammates in the league to tally double-digit scoring totals.

In goal, Kaitlyn Parks owns a 73.5% save percentage and leads the league with 10 clean sheets.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.