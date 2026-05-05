Dallas Trinity FC's Amber Wisner Named to Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for April

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC defender and team captain Amber Wisner was named to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for April, the league announced today.

Additionally, goalkeeper Tyler McCamey has been named as a nominee for Save of the Month for her save vs. Spokane Zephyr FC on April 4 in the 73rd minute. The winner will be announced on May 6 at 1:00 p.m. CT, voted on by the fans via social media.

Dallas (9-10-7, 34 points) currently sits in playoff position among the top-four in the league standings with just two matches remaining in the regular season. The club went 1-2-1 over the course of April, winning vs. SPK (3-1) on April 8, losing at BKN (0-3) on April 12 and vs. CAR (0-1) on April 19, and drawing at BKN (1-1) on April 25.

In her farewell season, Wisner has delivered remarkable consistency, starting and playing every minute of all 26 league matches (2,340 total). The veteran recorded her third goal (tied for second-most on the team) of the campaign with a penalty in the 48th minute against Spokane on April 4. She ranked second in the league with 30 clearances, in addition to winning five tackles and 28 duels. This marks her fourth Team of the Month honor this season, and third in a row, after also being recognized in September, February, and March-the most on the team.

The full Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for April:

F: Catherine Barry (LEX) - Player of the Month

F: Loza Abera (DC)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

M: Emma Jaskaniec (SPK)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

D: Grace Phillpotts (JAX)

D: Alyssa Bourgeois (LEX)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

GK: Sydney Martinez (CAR)

Bench: Jenna Butler (CAR), Justina Gaynor (DC), McKenzie Weinert (LEX), Baylee DeSmit (JAX), Tori Zierenberg (SPK), Kiara Locklear (FTL), Kat Asman (LEX)

Coach of the Month: Philip Poole (CAR)

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC heads to the Sunshine State for a matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (5-12-9, 24 points) on Saturday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Suncoast Credit Union Field. The contest marks DTFC's final road match of the regular season and will air on KFAA (Ch. 29), with streaming available on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026

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