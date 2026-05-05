Kiara Locklear Named to April Team of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that Fort Lauderdale United FC forward Kiara Locklear was named to the April Team of the Month. The honor marks her second selection of the season after earning recognition in September and her third overall nod, tied for the third-most in club history.

Locklear was outstanding in the penultimate month of the season, leading all Super League players in assists (3) while ranking tied for second in combined goals and assists (4) and tied for 10th in chances created (10). Typically known for her goal-scoring ability, Locklear played a crucial role in Fort Lauderdale's attack through her playmaking. The Lipscomb product started all four matches in April and was directly involved in four of the club's five goals during the month, highlighting her overall impact. Her lone goal moved her into a share of the club's all-time scoring record, while her three assists further strengthened her position at the top. A dynamic presence in the attack, Locklear will continue to be a key contributor as Fort Lauderdale closes out the final two matches of the season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026

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