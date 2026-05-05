DC Power FC Hosts Sporting Jacksonville FC in Home Season Finale

Published on May 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (8-9-9, 33 PTS) faces Sporting Jacksonville FC (15-6-5, 50 PTS) on Wednesday, May 6 in the club's 2025/26 season home finale. DC Power FC's match on Wednesday night will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST. at Audi Field.

Following DC Power FC's 1-1 draw to Dallas Trinity FC on Friday, May 1 at home, D.C. looks to claim three points for the last time on home turf this season as the club continues to push towards the final playoff spot.

Scoring her first professional goal at the 79th minute against Dallas, midfielder Ellie Gilbert capitalized off the corner kick and redirected defender Sydney Cummings' header to equalize and seal the draw. Offensively, D.C.'s side outshot Dallas, 20-6.

"I think we're in a good place," head coach Omid Namazi said. "We won two games in a row prior to this last game in which we drew against Dallas. Unfortunate, I thought we deserved all three points in that game."

D.C.'s all-time leading scorer forward Gianna Gourley will be available for the club on Wednesday after being sidelined while rehabbing an injury for the previous several fixtures. Captain and defender Susanna Fitch remains unavailable due to injury.

Scouting Sporting Jacksonville FC

DC Power FC is 2-1-0 all-time against Sporting Jax in its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League. Led by Head Coach Stacey Balaam, Sporting Jax is fighting to lock in the top seed and to seal home field advantage for postseason play.

The last time DC Power FC met Sporting Jacksonville FC on Saturday, February 7 at UNF Hodges Stadium to open the Spring half of the 2025/26 season, forward Alyssa Walker scored the lone goal in her DC Power FC debut at the 78th minute to put D.C.'s side ahead.

"Jacksonville, we have a good record against them," Namazi said. "They're a team that plays expansive soccer and which allows the other team to also play, and we feel we can give them a good run. They're obviously a quality team but we've proven that we can play with anybody and beat anybody."

Although Jacksonville sits atop the league's standings, Namazi is confident that D.C.'s side is prepared to take on Sporting Jax and claim its first-ever home win against the newcomer sider to close the season.

"Both teams [DC Power FC and Sporting Jacksonville] know that both teams can play," Namazi said. "We're a little similar in the way we want to play. We build out of the back and try to really play on the ground as opposed to a direct style. It's a battle where I feel if we can win the midfield battle, we will win the game and I'm sure they feel the same."

With just two matches remaining in the regular season, DC Power FC is pushing towards the final playoff spot and the first postseason appearance in franchise history.

"I would define our team as a bunch of resilient players," Namazi said. "A team that won't quit, they're resilient. They've fought and have never given up. We're still in a good position for a playoff spot."

DC Power FC's match against Sporting Jacksonville FC will be streamed live on Peacock TV beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.