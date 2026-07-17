Lexington SC, Hannah Sharts Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
Published on July 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and center-back Hannah Sharts have agreed to a mutual termination of the defender's contract, allowing her to pursue a new opportunity internationally.
Last season, Sharts made 23 appearances for LSC with 19 starts, accruing over 1,700 minutes played. She created nine scoring chances while tallying 85 clearances and 10 blocks.
The club thanks Hannah for her contributions and Lexington and wishes her success in her next endeavor.
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