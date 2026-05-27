Allison Pantuso Named 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Defensive Player of the Year

Published on May 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Lexington Sporting Club's Allison Pantuso was named the Gainbridge Super League's 2025/26 Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, the greatest honor for the position the league has to offer.

The award was voted on by each Gainbridge Super League club's technical staff following the conclusion of the regular season.

Pantuso started 27 of Lexington's 28 matches in her first season with the club, playing every minute of each appearance.

The center-back led the league with 1,680 total passes and won nearly 58% of her tackle attempts. She also ranked among the top four Lexington players in duels won (161), interceptions (26) and blocks (7), and contributed to a league-best 11 clean sheets.

"I am grateful to be selected for this award and to play with this team," said Pantuso. "This award is a reflection of how hard our entire team works. Defense is a collective effort, and every player on the field contributes to the success of our backline."

Despite being recognized for her defensive efforts, she also scored twice and logged two assists for the Gals in Green.

Pantuso's Defensive Player of the Year award marks the first individual postseason player award in Lexington Sporting Club history.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 27, 2026

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