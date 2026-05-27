DC Power FC Players Named to 2025/26 All-League First and Second Teams

Published on May 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League announced that Midfielder Emily Colton and Defender Sydney Cummings have been selected to the Gainbridge Super League All-League First and Second Teams for standout performances during the 2025/26 season. The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League Teams were voted on by each club's technical staff following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League regular season.

Midfielder Emily Colton was named to the All-League First Team, following four straight selections to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month during the 2026 Spring slate. Colton scored one goal and led the league in chances created (51) through 25 appearances (24 starts).

Defender Sydney Cummings played every minute of all 28 matches this season, earning her selection to the All-League Second Team. Anchoring the back line throughout the season, Cummings scored one goal and lead D.C.'s side in clearances (150), blocks (27), duels won (141) and aerial duels won (79).

The All-League First Team is as follows:

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

M: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)

M: Taylor Aylmer (LEX)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

F: Catherine Barry (LEX)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX)

F: Sydny Nasello (TB)

The All-League Second Team is as follows:

GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

D: Sydney Cummings (DC)

D: Reese Tappan (SPK)

M: Sophie Jones (JAX)

M: Emma Jaskaniec (SPK)

M: Addie McCain (LEX)

M: Kelli Van Treeck (FTL)

F: Rebecca Cooke (BKN)

F: Mackenzie George (CAR)

F: Baylee DeSmit (JAX)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 27, 2026

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