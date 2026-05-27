B Hylton to Join England U-20s for World Cup Preparations

Published on May 27, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The England Football Association has announced midfielder B Hylton has been called up to the England U-20 Women's National Team as part of preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The Young Lionesses will travel to Pinatar, Spain for a training camp and two international fixtures, taking on Canada on June 3 before facing Japan on June 9. This marks the first full U-20 squad assembly for England during the current World Cup preparation cycle after previous camps were split between the U-23 and U-19 levels.

This is Hylton's fourth international call-up during the current campaign and her first with the full U-20 squad. Most recently, Hylton represented the England U-19s in April. During her February call-up with the U-20s, Hylton scored her first international goal in a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old Charlotte native has made 11 appearances for Carolina Ascent this season, totaling 214 minutes.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.