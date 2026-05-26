Dallas Trinity FC's Amber Wisner Named to 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League First Team

Published on May 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC defender and captain Amber Wisner was named to the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League First Team for the second consecutive season, the league announced today. The honor was voted on by each club's technical staff following the conclusion of the regular season.

In her farewell campaign, Wisner once again anchored the Dallas Trinity FC backline and helped guide the club to the No. 4-seed and a second consecutive postseason appearance in the Gainbridge Super League playoffs, making Dallas one of only two clubs in the league to qualify for the postseason in back-to-back campaigns.

One of the league's most accomplished and consistent veterans, Wisner reached several historic milestones throughout the season. She became the first player in Gainbridge Super League history to surpass 5,000 career minutes played and also eclipsed 300 professional club appearances during the 2025/26 campaign.

Wisner started all 29 matches this season, logging 2,610 minutes as the anchor of one of the league's stingiest defensive units. The versatile standout recorded 136 clearances, 118 duels won, and 29 tackles won, while also making an impact in the attack with three goals and one assist. Her consistent excellence earned her Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month honors on four occasions throughout the season (September, February, March, and April).

A respected leader on and off the pitch, Wisner closes out her final professional season with an All-League First Team selection and a legacy as a foundational player in Dallas Trinity FC and Gainbridge Super League history.

The full 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League All-League First Team:

GK: Hope Hisey (SPK)

D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)

D: Amber Wisner (DAL)

D: Jill Aguilera (CAR)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

M: Ashlyn Puerta (JAX)

M: Taylor Aylmer (LEX)

M: Emily Colton (DC)

F: Catherine Barry (LEX)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX)

F: Sydny Nasello (TB)







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 26, 2026

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