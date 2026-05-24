Dallas Trinity FC Comes up Short in Gainbridge Super League Semifinals

Published on May 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







LEXINGTON - No. 4-seed Dallas Trinity FC battled until the final whistle in the Gainbridge Super League Semifinals, ultimately falling 2-0 to top-seeded Lexington SC. With the result, Dallas concludes its season after earning a postseason berth for the second consecutive year.

In a tightly contested opening half of postseason play, Lexington broke through in the 40th minute as forward Sarah Griffith found the back of the net. Despite the first-half deficit, Dallas remained organized defensively behind a strong performance from goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, who recorded four saves to keep the match within reach heading into halftime.

Lexington extended its lead early in the second half when forward Catherine Barry converted a header in the 51st minute. Dallas continued to push forward in search of a response, but the visitors were unable to find a breakthrough as Lexington secured the 2-0 victory.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is one of only two clubs in the Gainbridge Super League to make the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCamey had five saves in her postseason debut; she totaled 51 saves across 15 matches played (three clean sheets) during the regular season.

Defender Lauren Lapomarda (Prosper, TX native and Texas alum), who did not appear in a regular season match, made her club debut as a substitute (90+4').

16 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

Dallas tallied 13 total shots (five shots on target); Lexington had 13 total shots (seven shots on target).

DTFC lost the time-of-possession battle (46.5% to LEX's 53.5%).

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On coaching adjustments during the match...

"We had to make some tweaks at halftime. Lexington is a very good team and very deserving to be in the championship. We tried to push our line a bit higher defensively, which led to more takeaways for us. After their second goal, I think that we played quite well and kept the ball in their half with scoring chances. Overall, I thought it was a pretty even game."

Forward Bethany Bos

On the season as a whole...

"I'm really proud of our group; the girls we have are very tight-knit and it's special to be a part of. A lot of unfortunate injuries in the spring kind of changed the way we did things. People stepped up and filled in the gaps where we needed it. You could tell that we lost some of the depth that we had due to key players going down, but the fact that we could still make the playoffs and make it to this point says a lot about this group.

Defender Cyera Hintzen

On Dallas making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons...

"I think that making a playoff push in front of our home fans in back-to-back seasons just shows our grit and resilience as a club. These past two years, it's come down to the final match. In the future, we want that mindset to transfer over into the first round of playoffs, just digging deep and having that resilience to keep battling and make it past the semifinals."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 23, 2026

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