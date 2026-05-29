Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta Named Gainbridge Super League Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year

Published on May 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Gainbridge Super League announced Friday that Sporting JAX midfielder Ashlyn Puerta has been named the Gainbridge Super League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, following a sensational season in her professional debut.

Puerta recorded 12 goals and 7 assists this season, the latter earning her the Gainbridge Super League Golden Playmaker award. She first struck in the second match of the season against Tampa Bay Sun FC, but her true breakout came in September after netting a hat trick in a win against Carolina Ascent FC.

"I am very grateful and honored to receive these awards," said Puerta. "Most importantly, I want to give all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him, none of this would be possible. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for making our inaugural season unforgettable."

Outside of the Gainbridge Super League, Puerta was called up for international duty with the U.S. U-19 women's team in February and May of 2026, along with call-ups to the U-20 team in October and November of 2025. While serving during her international duty for the U-19 team, Puerta gathered three U-19 caps with two starts, a goal and an assist.

Puerta added, "It is so much easier to play and enjoy the game when you are doing it with people you care so much for. And to my family and friends who have supported me all this season, and throughout my entire career so far, thank you very much. I would not be here without your support, encouragement, and love. I love you all so much!"







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 29, 2026

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