Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta Awarded Gainbridge Super League Golden Playmaker

Published on May 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville midfielder Ashlyn Puerta was named the Gainbridge Super League Golden Playmaker for the 2025/26 season, an award presented to the player who records the most assists during the regular season.

Puerta recorded seven assists and 12 goals in her first professional season. The California native played a key role in Sporting JAX's historic inaugural campaign, helping lead the club to 16 wins. Four other players also finished the season with seven assists, including Sporting JAX teammates Sophia Boman, Meg Hughes and Paige Kenton. However, the award is determined by assists per minute played in the event of a tie, giving Puerta the edge.

"I am very honored and grateful to receive the Golden Playmaker award. First and foremost, I give all glory and honor to God, who makes all things possible," said Puerta. "I'm so thankful to be part of such an incredible group of players, coaches and staff. We accomplished so much in our first year, and I look forward to achieving even more this postseason and next season. Finally, thank you to my family for always supporting and encouraging me no matter what. I love you all very much."

"Ashlyn has been exceptional for us all season," Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam said. "Her creativity, vision and ability to impact games consistently helped drive our success this year. What makes her even more special is the way she elevates the players around her. This recognition is very well deserved."

The award comes ahead of the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs, which begin next weekend. Sporting JAX will host a semifinal match against Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, May 24 at 5 p.m. at Hodges Stadium.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 19, 2026

Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta Awarded Gainbridge Super League Golden Playmaker - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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