Sporting JAX Women Fall to Carolina Ascent FC in Playoff Battle

Published on May 24, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX women's team fell to Carolina Ascent FC, 1-0, in a hard-fought battle in the Gainbridge Super League Semifinals.

Defensive Response

Following an early concession, the Sporting JAX back line dug its heels in to keep things within reach. The Carolina attack continued pressing throughout the first 45 minutes, but nothing ultimately came of it.

This spirit carried over into the second half, where the defense stood strong. This was highlighted by a series of great saves by goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, who provided a valuable presence in net during the inaugural season.

Never Give In

Giving up an early goal served as a potential setback, but Sporting JAX didn't let this affect the team's fight.

"I think we could all feel some nerves in that first half, myself included," said Sporting JAX forward Paige Kenton. "But I think the way we battled that whole second half to try to score an equalizer was amazing, and I think if we can take a little bit of that into next season and remember this feeling, there's gonna be great things for us."

Despite trailing at the half, Sporting JAX came out swinging in the second half. Within the first five minutes of the second half, the home squad sent three shots toward the net. The attack continued its efforts throughout the second half, including a header by defender Georgia Brown that forced a full-stretch save from Carolina goalkeeper Sydney Martinez.

https://www.sportingjax.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/75/2026/05/GK-Save-by-Sydney-Martinez.mp4

A Season to Remember

This marks the conclusion of a successful first season on the pitch for the Sporting JAX ladies. The expansion club far surpassed expectations usually given to first-year teams, leading the league in goals, while also being one of the most defensive teams.

"No one had played together and so to bring a group that was completely unfamiliar, and to get us to be as cohesive on and off the field is super impressive," Sporting JAX captain Sophie Jones said. "Looking back on the year, just a lot of firsts, and that's a ton to be proud of, for sure."

"This is a hard one to swallow, but I think down the road you're going to look at the long term and look at what we've done," Balaam added. "Everybody keeps talking about the first for this club, and I think we can look back and be proud."

The team will set its sights towards next season, which will present another opportunity for Sporting JAX to shatter expectations.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.