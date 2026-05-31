LSU Women: Lexington Sporting Club Wins Gainbridge Super League Final, 3-1

Published on May 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Sporting Club women are the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Champions following its 3-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC Saturday evening. The win capped off a historic season for the Gals in Green with the infamous double - the Players' Shield and championship trophy.

Only one minute of stoppage was awarded following the first 45 minutes of play, and that was enough time to see Carolina strike first. Mia Corbin uncorked from outside the box to put the visitors on the board.

It took nearly half an hour, but Lexington responded in the 72' minute. On a darting run down the right flank, Catherine Barry managed to drive a pass across the face of goal. The delivery connected with McKenzie Weinert, who calmly finished for her 11 th goal of the campaign.

Ninety minutes were not enough to separate the two sides, and when extra time kicked in, LSC ran away with the match.

Regan Steigleder, who was named the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final MVP, bagged the go-ahead score for Lexington - her first of the season - when a set-piece delivery found the center-back at the back post in the 90+6' minute.

The dagger came just eight minutes later when a breakaway up the heart of the pitch resulted in Addie McCain converting a one-on-one chance vs. the Carolina keeper. The goal put her into double-digits for the season.

A sellout crowd at Lexington SC Stadium erupted in unison with the final whistle as the LSC women completed not only a worst-to-first turnaround, but etched themselves in the record books as league champions.

Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Kosuke Kimura and forward Sarah Griffith are attached.

HIGHLIGHTS

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hYfIzQ6IabnlysmoC5gd9GxvjpvAQVJz?usp=drive_link

GOALS

CAR: 45+1' Mia Corbin

LEX: 72' McKenzie Weinert (assist: Catherine Barry)

LEX: 96' Regan Steigleder (assist: Alyssa Bourgeois)

LEX: 104' Addie McCain

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Ally Brown, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (90' Tati Fung), McKenzie Weinert (90+1' Amber Nguyen (117' Hannah Sharts)) Sarah Griffith (101' Nicole Vernis), Addie McCain (110' Hannah Johnson), Catherine Barry (90+1' Hannah White)

CAR: Sydney Martínez, Jill Aguilera (105' Brianna Martinez), Meaghan Nally, Jenna Butler, Addisyn Merrick (101' Emily Moxley), Lily Nabet (77' Emily Morris), Mia Corbin (77' Taylor Porter), Tyler Lussi (77' Audrey Coleman), Shea Groom (101' Ava Cook), Riley Parker, Mackenzie Geo







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 30, 2026

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