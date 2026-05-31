Carolina Ascent Falls, 3-1, to Lexington SC in Extra Time of Super League Final

Published on May 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







LELEXINGTON, KY - Carolina Ascent fell 3-1 to Lexington SC in extra time Saturday night in the Gainbridge Super League Final.

Mia Corbin scored the lone goal for the Ascent, who carried a one-goal lead into halftime. Lexington responded through McKenzie Weinert in the 72nd minute to force extra time before Final MVP Regan Steigleder put the hosts ahead. Addie McCain added a late insurance goal as Lexington claimed the league title.

Lexington entered the final as both the league's top seed and Players' Shield winner, securing home-field advantage after Carolina's victory over Sporting JAX on the final day of the regular season. Carolina, meanwhile, arrived in Kentucky as the league's hottest team, unbeaten in 12 matches and riding a seven-game winning streak. Their regular-season meetings highlighted just how evenly matched the sides were, with each club posting a win, a draw, and a loss against the other.

In front of a lively crowd at Lexington SC Stadium, Carolina was forced to withstand early pressure from the hosts. The first major chance came in the 15th minute when Weinert was played over the top. The forward cut onto her favored right foot and curled an effort narrowly wide of the far post.

Two minutes later, Weinert again caused problems for the Carolina back line. A slight miscommunication between Jenna Butler and Sydney Martinez allowed the ball to break loose with the goalkeeper off her line. Weinert recovered possession near the endline and found Golden Boot winner Cat Barry at the top of the box, but Martinez scrambled back into position and made a crucial save to deny what appeared to be a certain opening goal.

Lexington nearly found a breakthrough in the 26th minute. One of the league's most attack-minded defenders, Alyssa Bourgeois surged down the right flank before sending a dangerous ball toward goal that clipped the top of the crossbar and sailed over Martinez. The hosts controlled much of the early play and held an 8-4 advantage in shots by the 40-minute mark.

Just before halftime, Tyler Lussi nearly produced a moment of individual brilliance. Collecting the ball in her own half, the defender drove nearly 40 yards through the Lexington midfield before unleashing a shot that drifted just wide of Kat Asman's goal.

The breakthrough came moments later.

Lily Nabet won possession in midfield and slipped a pass forward to Mackenzie George. George shifted onto her left foot and whipped a cross into the area that was headed clear, but only as far as Corbin. Carolina's all-time leading scorer settled the loose ball and drilled a low left-footed effort into the bottom corner, beating Asman and sending the Ascent into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Mia Corbin's strike gave Carolina Ascent a lead in the Gainbridge Super League Final.

It was always going to require a disciplined and patient first half from Carolina. After soaking up waves of Lexington pressure throughout the opening 45 minutes, the Ascent took their chance through Corbin and headed into the break just 45 minutes away from a championship.

Suddenly trailing, Lexington emerged from halftime searching for an immediate response. Just minutes into the second half, Barry found space 25 yards from goal and unleashed a powerful strike that sailed narrowly over the crossbar. Moments later, Weinert broke in behind the Carolina back line, but Addisyn Merrick recovered brilliantly to snuff out the danger and force a corner kick.

Carolina nearly doubled its advantage in the 52nd minute after earning a free kick 25 yards from goal. Captain Jill Aguilera stepped up and drove a dangerous effort on target, but Lexington goalkeeper Kat Asman was equal to it, comfortably holding the strike.

Much like the semifinal victory in Jacksonville, Carolina knew Lexington would continue to commit numbers forward in search of an equalizer. Winning a championship on the road would require a resolute defensive effort, and the Ascent answered the challenge. The shot-blocking clinic began in the 55th minute when Jenna Butler threw herself in front of a Barry effort, preserving Carolina's lead.

Lexington earned a dangerous free kick of its own in the 61st minute after Weinert burst into space and was brought down by Butler, who was shown a yellow card. From the ensuing set piece, Sarah Griffith unleashed a powerful effort toward goal, but Sydney Martinez reacted well to get a strong hand to it and push the shot behind for a corner.

The defensive heroics continued in the 71st minute. Again it was Weinert finding space, this time inside the six-yard box, but Meaghan Nally came to Carolina's rescue, stretching out a leg to divert the effort over the crossbar.

But the breakthrough finally arrived a minute later.

Griffith slipped a pass into Barry, who squared it across the face of goal for Weinert to tap home just ahead of the onrushing Tyler Lussi and Martinez. In the aftermath of the goal, Lussi and Martinez collided while attempting to prevent the finish. The challenge forced Lussi from the match with 15 minutes remaining in regulation.

Carolina responded well to the setback. The Ascent earned three consecutive corner kicks in the 81st minute, an area where they had been particularly dangerous throughout the postseason. The first nearly restored the lead, pinballing around the six-yard box before falling to Shea Groom just a yard from goal, but the veteran could not direct her effort beyond Asman.

After more than seven minutes of stoppage time, referee Shawn Tehini brought an end to regulation, sending the championship match to extra time.

Lexington earned a corner kick just two minutes into extra time, and chaos erupted inside the Carolina penalty area. The ensuing scramble saw a loose ball fall invitingly to Allison Pantuso inside the six-yard box, but Jill Aguilera came to the rescue. The captain threw herself in front of the effort, producing a vital block that kept Carolina level and briefly staved off the mounting pressure.

But the hosts capitalized on their next opportunity.

In the 97th minute, Bourgeois delivered a dangerous corner into the box, where Regan Steigleder rose highest and guided a perfectly placed header into the side netting. The finish gave Lexington its first lead of the night and left Carolina searching for a response.

With the Ascent pushing numbers forward, Lexington struck again in the 104th minute. Nicole Vernis threaded a pass through to Hannah White, who timed her run perfectly to stay onside. White squared the ball across goal for Addie McCain, whose touch ricocheted off the charging Martinez and rolled into the empty net to double the hosts' advantage.

Carolina continued to fight. Butler was pushed forward to provide an aerial presence, and the Ascent threatened from a corner and free kick in quick succession six minutes into the second period of extra time. Taylor Porter and Riley Parker both got on the end of dangerous deliveries, but neither could find the finishing touch Carolina desperately needed.

Ultimately, time ran out on the Ascent's season. Despite another spirited postseason run, Carolina fell in extra time of a playoff match for the second consecutive year.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from May 30, 2026

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