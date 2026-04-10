Tampa Bay Sun FC Top Performers Honored in March Gainbridge Super League Awards

Published on April 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







From every area of the pitch, Tampa Bay Sun FC delivers. Three Tampa Bay Sun FC players have been recognized for their elite playmaking ability in the Gainbridge Super League's March 2026 awards.

In back-to-back fashion, after winning February's Gainbridge Super League Save of the Month, goalkeeper Emory Wegener was nominated again in March after delivering a standout response between the posts against DC Power FC on March 26. DC forward Emily Colton launched a powerful left-footed shot toward the top left corner of the goal. Wegener reacted quickly and surged upward to make the crucial save, extending her hand up to propel the ball over the crossbar and out of danger. The performance also marked Wegener's second career shutout in goal, further highlighting her impact.

In that same match against DC, Sun forward Faith Webber also made an immediate impact with a stunning goal, earning a nomination for the league Goal of the Month, and ultimately capturing the award. From the opening whistle, Webber was relentless, recording back-to-back attempts just a few seconds apart in the 10th minute, with one finding the back of the net to secure the league nomination. Webber skillfully popped the ball into the air with her left foot, then unleashed a right-footed shot. With accuracy and composure, she sent the ball in a rising arc toward the right side of the goal, leaving DC's goalkeeper nearly flatfooted with no chance, and giving Tampa Bay an early advantage.

Faith Webber was recognized not once, but twice, in the Gainbridge Super League's March awards. She was also named to the league Team of the Month for her impactful performance on the pitch. Over four appearances, Webber recorded one goal (plus an additional attacking effort that resulted in an opponent scoring an own goal), while placing four shots on target and generating dangerous opportunities in the final third. Her presence on the ball was equally impactful, completing 68 passes at an average accuracy of over 60%, including strong distribution in the opponent's half. Webber also contributed in key plays beyond the attack, winning 17 duels and six aerial battles, while adding six tackles to support the Sun defensively. She created chances, delivered service into the box, and remained a constant threat with her movement and physicality.

Defender Taylor Chism also was named to the league Team of the Month after delivering consistent and commanding performances across the back line throughout March. Chism completed 132 passes across four appearances, with an average passing accuracy above 70%, including smart decision-making under pressure to help Tampa Bay build out of the back and maintain possession. Chism also stood strong in physical battles, winning 21 duels and 12 aerial duels over the course of the month. Defensively, she played a crucial role in limiting opposing opportunities, recording 36 clearances, seven tackles, and six interceptions to anchor the Sun's back line in key moments.

All three players played a pivotal role in Tampa Bay's efforts through March, delivering consistent and influential performances that helped shape the team's momentum. Tampa Bay Sun FC is proud to see their performances acknowledged by the league.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 10, 2026

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