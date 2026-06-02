Turning Fan Passion into Community Impact

Published on June 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Throughout the 2025-2026 season, Tampa Bay Sun supporters did more than just cheer from the stands. They helped the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation create meaningful change throughout the community by entering Gear Raffles at Tampa Bay Sun FC home matches!

Thanks to the incredible generosity of fans who participated in gear raffles throughout the Sun FC season, the Foundation proudly donated more than $1,200 to local organizations making a difference in the lives of others. Every raffle ticket purchased contributed to a larger purpose, transforming signed merchandise and player gear into direct support for community programs and initiatives.

The success of these raffles demonstrates the power of collective giving. What may have started as a chance to win a unique piece of gear became an opportunity for fans to invest in causes that strengthen our community. Together, we showed that the spirit of the game extends far beyond the field.

This season's fundraising efforts supported the following organizations:

Faces of Courage - a cancer support organization that provides free educational, recreational, and community-based programs to help patients navigate treatment, build resilience, and thrive as survivors.

I Am More Foundation - empowers children with chronic conditions through experiences that build confidence, celebrate their strengths, and help them see themselves as more than a diagnosis.

TOPSoccer - provides inclusive recreational soccer opportunities for children and adults with disabilities in a safe, supportive, and fun environment.

Girls on the Run Greater Tampa Bay - inspires girls by developing confidence, resilience, and a positive sense of self through evidence-based programming.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Foundation - supports pediatric patients by funding advanced medical care, innovative treatments, hospital programs, and physician training, helping improve health outcomes for children in Florida and beyond.

Metro Healthy Communities - provides comprehensive, relevant, and supportive health and wellness services that meet the lifelong needs of the communities it serves.

We are grateful to every supporter who purchased a raffle ticket, shared our fundraising efforts, and helped make these donations possible. Your enthusiasm for the club and commitment to giving back continue to create opportunities and positive outcomes.

Thank you for helping us turn fan engagement into lasting impact. Together, we're proving that when a community comes together around a common goal, great things happen!







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.