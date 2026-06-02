Defender Brianna Martinez Announces Retirement

Published on June 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that defender Brianna Martinez is retiring from professional soccer.

Martinez, 26, joined Carolina Ascent on loan ahead of the club's inaugural 2025/26 season before signing a permanent contract during the league's winter break. The defender appeared in 24 matches for the Ascent, making 16 starts and logging more than 1,300 minutes.

"Ending my career here has been a dream come true," shared Martinez. "From the passionate fans, to the dedicated staff, incredible coaches, and my amazing teammates, this place has been nothing short of amazing. This year has been the most fun I have ever had playing soccer. My teammates made me smile and laugh every single day, and it was truly an honor playing alongside each and every one of them. I know this team will continue to do amazing things, and I will forever be one of their biggest cheerleaders."

Across four professional seasons in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Gainbridge Super League, Martinez made 54 appearances. Prior to joining Carolina, Martinez spent two seasons with Orlando Pride, making 26 appearances and helping the club win the 2024 NWSL Championship. She began her professional career after being selected by Racing Louisville FC in the first round of the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Prior to turning professional, Martinez enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Notre Dame and earned multiple call-ups within the United States Youth National Team system.

"I cannot say enough about Bri," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "If every player I signed had the same personality, values, and warmth that Bri brings, I'd be incredibly fortunate."

"From the moment she walked through the door, Bri made an immediate impact on our club. The true measure of a person is how much their presence will be missed when they're gone, and Bri will be deeply missed by everyone in our organization. I have no doubt she'll be successful in whatever comes next. She'll take the same passion, commitment, and character that defined her professional football career and apply it to the next chapter of her life."

On October 18, 2025, Martinez scored her first professional goal at Brooklyn FC, opening the scoring in a 2-1 Carolina Ascent victory.

Brianna Martinez scores her first professional goal at Brooklyn FC on October 18, 2025.

While her contributions on the field were significant, Martinez's impact extended beyond match days. Her positivity and relationships within the locker room helped describe the tight-knit culture that drove Carolina Ascent's successful 2025/26 campaign.

"Bri Martinez is one of the best humans I've ever known," shared roommate Mia Corbin. "I am so blessed I got to spend the season with her. I cannot wait to see her crush it in her career and she deserves the absolute best. Whether it be bonding or fighting over Anakin Skywalker, watching Lord of the Rings, and fighting over [Sarah Troccoli's dog] Kiko, being able to be her teammate and roommate is something I'll never forget."

Carolina Ascent FC thanks Brianna Martinez for her contributions to the club and wishes her all the best in the next chapter of her life.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.