Carolina Ascent FC Roster Update
Published on June 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
The Carolina Ascent announced their updated fall 2026 roster today. Below are the players who will not be joining the team for the fall 2026 season. Club Management would like to express their gratitude to all the players for their dedication and commitment over the past two seasons.
Meagan McClelland
Giovanna DeMarco
Charlotte Burge
Macey Bader
Sarah Troccoli
Maria Tapia
Isa Franco
Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Carolina Ascent FC Roster Update - Carolina Ascent FC
- Carolina Ascent Thanks Departing Players from 2025/26 Squad - Carolina Ascent FC
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