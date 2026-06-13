Carolina Ascent FC Roster Update

Published on June 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







The Carolina Ascent announced their updated fall 2026 roster today. Below are the players who will not be joining the team for the fall 2026 season. Club Management would like to express their gratitude to all the players for their dedication and commitment over the past two seasons.

Meagan McClelland

Giovanna DeMarco

Charlotte Burge

Macey Bader

Sarah Troccoli

Maria Tapia

Isa Franco







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 12, 2026

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