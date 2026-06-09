Carolina Ascent Announces 2025/26 Team Award Winners

Published on June 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the winners of their 2025/26 team awards.

The honors presented include Young Player of the Year, the CARES Award (Carolina Ascent Recognition of Extraordinary Service), Woman of the Year, and Player of the Year. All awards were voted on by the team.

Read more below as the day continues.

B HYLTON, YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

For the second consecutive season, Carolina Ascent has internally named B Hylton as the club's Young Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old made 11 appearances for the Ascent, totaling 214 minutes. In particular, Hylton made her mark internationally with the England Youth National Team.

Hylton was called up four times this campaign between both the U-19 and U-20 teams as England continues its preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. In February with the U-20s, Hylton scored her first international goal for the Young Lionesses in a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands.

"B has been developing right in front of our eyes," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "We think she is ready to make a serious impact this coming season. She has gained tremendous experience this year with England as she fights for a place at the U-20 World Cup."

MEAGHAN NALLY AND ADDISYN MERRICK, CARES AWARD

Carolina Ascent has named defenders Meaghan Nally and Addisyn Merrick the winners of the CARES Award, recognizing their service within the community.

In her first season in Charlotte, Nally not only became a cornerstone of Carolina Ascent's back line but also made a meaningful impact throughout the community. She earned this honor through hands-on service across Charlotte, spending time with local students during Read Across America Week and at ImaginOn, while also serving as a featured speaker at the Charlotte Business Journal's Women in Business event.

Merrick's outreach was felt most strongly within the locker room. The outside back became known for her thoughtful gestures, baking each teammate their favorite birthday dessert. She even helped spark a team bake-off, further strengthening the culture and chemistry that helped the squad thrive throughout the season. On top of her gestures within the squad, Merrick assisted in cleaning the Catawba River and packaging food at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

"The CARES Award is so important to us," shared Poole. "Meaghan and Addie have constantly gone above and beyond in the community. All of our players love to engage and give back, but these two wonderful people have given so much of themselves. It's humbling to see the impact they have-there are days when I'm genuinely in awe of what they do."

JILL AGUILERA, WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Carolina Ascent has named defender Jill Aguilera the team's Woman of the Year.

Following a sensational inaugural campaign, the captain responded in Season Two with another fantastic season, scoring four goals and adding three assists en route to earning All-League First Team honors.

Aguilera led the team in starts (29) and finished second in minutes played (2,625). Her 52 chances created tied for the most in the league.

While Aguilera's impact on the field has been undeniable, her influence extends far beyond the pitch. As one of the faces of the franchise, she has helped elevate the club's presence in the community and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

"Jill encompasses so much of what we are about," shared Poole. "She works hard everyday and sets the standard for everyone around her. We all see what she can do under the lights, but we see those same standards and qualities on a rainy Tuesday morning training session. She is a true pro."

JENNA BUTLER, PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carolina Ascent has named defender Jenna Butler as the club's Player of the Year.

A stalwart at the back, Butler was a critical part of a defense that allowed the third-least amount of goals in the league and kept 11 clean sheets.

Butler started a team-high 29 games and played the most minutes of anyone in the squad (2,640). She found the back of the net once late in the season as part of a crucial win at Tampa.

Always consistent, Butler also led the league in clearances with 203 - 31 more than the second-closest player. Once Sydney Studer's injury ended her season, Butler took her game to another level and helped Carolina reach 12 games unbeaten (the longest streak in club history) and their first league final.

"Jenna may be one of the most underrated players in the league and has been a constant performer since she joined us," shared Poole. "The respect she garners from her teammates is clear. I think her game impressively has even more room to improve. Jenna is not only a top performer, but a wonderful human being. She brings positivity, kindness and true warmth into the club every single day."







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