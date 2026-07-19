Carolina Ascent Unveils New Rising Kit for 2026 Sprint Season

Published on July 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent today unveiled the club's new Rising Kit, which will serve as the primary home jersey for the 2026 Sprint Season.

The new jerseys are available now for pre-order.

PRE-ORDER

The Rising Kit represents the next chapter of Carolina Ascent, continuing a theme that has been woven into the club's identity since its inaugural season - continuing to rise.

The jersey features a vibrant radiating pattern that stretches outward across the front, evoking rays of sunlight breaking over the horizon. The design carries forward the sunrise imagery featured throughout previous Ascent kits while giving it a bold new expression rooted in the club's signature navy and purple. The team crest serves as the focal point from which the jersey's rays extend outward. The rays converge around the crest, symbolizing it as the beating heart of the club and the force that connects its players, supporters and community as the organization continues its climb.

The concept behind Rising reflects more than the beginning of a new season. Just as each sunrise signals a new opportunity, the kit symbolizes the continued growth of the club and its ambition to keep reaching new heights on and off the pitch.

Fans will get their first look at the Rising Kit in action when Carolina Ascent hosts Tampa Bay Sun in the club's home opener on August 29 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 19, 2026

Carolina Ascent Unveils New Rising Kit for 2026 Sprint Season - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.