Sporting JAX Thanks Departing Gainbridge Super League Players

Published on June 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) would like to thank players from the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League who will not be returning.

Cristina Roque

Roque came to the club in January via loan from Racing Louisville FC of the NWSL, adding depth to a talented corps of keepers. She earned international honors while with the club, being called up to the Puerto Rico Women's National Team in February.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 9, 2026

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