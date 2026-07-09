Carolina Ascent Adds All-League Defender Reese Tappan

Published on July 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the club has signed defender Reese Tappan, pending league and federation approval.

Tappan, 23, joins the Ascent after an excellent first professional season with former Gainbridge Super League club Spokane Zephyr FC. The defender played every minute for Zephyr in 2025/26 and earned All-League Second Team honors. Tappan led the league with 32 blocked shots while ranking third in the league with 157 clearances and eighth among outfield players with 147 recoveries.

"Reese is a player who made a huge impression on me last season," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach and General Manager Philip Poole. "Every time we faced her, she was a real force-competitive, relentless, and always determined to make an impact. Those are the types of players you remember long after the final whistle."

"When the opportunity came to bring Reese to Carolina Ascent, it was an easy decision for us. We're absolutely delighted to have secured her signing. She brings quality, character, and a winning mentality that will make us stronger as a team."

Tappan reunites with former Washington State teammate Sydney Studer after the pair enjoyed standout collegiate careers together with the Cougars. Across four seasons from 2021-24, Tappan made 78 appearances, recording two goals and seven assists from the back line. As a freshman, she appeared in 21 matches and helped Washington State finish second in the Pac-12 with a stingy 0.59 goals-against average. By her senior season, Tappan had become the cornerstone of the Cougars' defense, playing every minute of the campaign while earning All-WCC First Team honors.

"I'm super grateful to be joining Carolina Ascent," expressed Tappan. I'm eager to contribute both on and off the field for the club and community and I can't wait for this season to start."

Tappan will make her home debut at American Legion Memorial Stadium on August 29 at the club's home opener against Tampa Bay Sun. Tickets are now available.







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