Carolina Ascent Unveils "Ridge Kit" as Away Jersey for Sprint Season

Published on July 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent today unveiled the club's new Ridge Kit, which will serve as the primary away jersey for the 2026 Sprint Season.

The new away jerseys are available now for pre-order.

Inspired by the ridge lines that define the Carolinas and our iconic Blue Ridge Mountains, the Ridge Kit celebrates the landscapes that have shaped the club's identity from day one. Soft bands of the yellow, orange, purple and blue stretch across the jersey, recreating the colors that blanket the horizon as the sun rises and sets over the region's mountains.

The design reflects the journey of the club and its supporters, with each ridge representing another step forward as Carolina Ascent continues to climb. Combined with the club's signature color palette, the Ridge Kit serves as a tribute to the beauty of the Carolinas and the ambition that drives the organization.

The Ridge Kit will make its first appearance on August 15 in the team's season opener at DC Power FC. Fans will get their first look at the new jerseys in action when Carolina Ascent hosts Tampa Bay Sun in the club's home opener on August 29 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 26, 2026

Carolina Ascent Unveils "Ridge Kit" as Away Jersey for Sprint Season - Carolina Ascent FC

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