Aguilera, Martinez to Join Puerto Rico for Central American & Caribbean Games

Published on July 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Puerto Rico Soccer Federation announced defender Jill Aguilera and Sydney Martinez will join the national team for the upcoming Central American & Caribbean games.

Puerto Rico will face Mexico on July 29, Jamaica on July 31, and Colombia on August 1.

Both players have starred for Puerto Rico in 2026 in their excellent run in CONCACAF W Championship.

Aguilera was a prominent figure within the team, serving as the captain and scoring nine goals in four group matches. Martinez earned a clean sheet against St. Vincent and the Grenadines before the team fell to Mexico in their final match.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 11, 2026

Aguilera, Martinez to Join Puerto Rico for Central American & Caribbean Games - Carolina Ascent FC

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