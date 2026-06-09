Sporting JAX Signs Midfielder Raheem Somersall from FC Tulsa

Published on June 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) today announced the signing of midfielder Raheem Somersall to its USL Championship roster, pending league and federation approval.

Somersall, a 28-year-old midfielder, joins Sporting JAX in the midst of the 2026 USL Championship season. He brings more experience to the midfield, having spent eight seasons in the USL Championship and USL League One. The last three came in the USL Championship, recording 68 appearances across all competitions with North Carolina FC and most recently with FC Tulsa. During the ongoing season, Somersall made 11 appearances in Tulsa.

"I'm excited for this opportunity with Sporting JAX," said Somersall. "I look forward to jumping in and being a contributor for the club."

The bulk of Somersall's USL experience was with North Carolina FC, playing four seasons with the club. During this time, Somersall logged nearly 7,000 minutes, recording three goals and seven assists.

The midfielder also boasts international experience, playing for his native Saint Kitts and Nevis in competitions such as Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup, including a matchup with the U.S. Men's National Team in the latter's 2023 edition. Somersall has been a part of FIFA World Cup qualification matches, making five appearances and recording two assists as part of Saint Kitts and Nevis' efforts in 2021.

"We're looking forward to Raheem joining the group," said head coach Liam Fox. "He's a proven talent with valuable experience in the league and should be a great addition."

This won't be Somersall's first time in the Sunshine State, either, having played collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Fans can find more details and season ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







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