Stefan Stojanovic, Thomas Vancaeyezeele Named to USL Cup Team of the Round; Markus Anderson Earns Bench Honors

Published on June 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC forward Stefan Stojanovic and defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele have been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Starting XI for Round 3, while forward Markus Anderson earned a place on the Team of the Round bench, following Brooklyn's 5-1 rout of Portland Hearts of Pine.

Stojanovic led the way up front with a two-goal night. He restored Brooklyn's lead in the 36th minute with a left-footed finish from the centre of the box, then doubled his tally in first-half stoppage time, sending Brooklyn into the break up 3-1 with a right-footed strike from outside the box into the bottom-left corner. Both of his shots on target found the net, and he created three chances for teammates. That second goal also earned Stojanovic a Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round nomination, with fan voting open until midnight ET on Wednesday. Vote Now.

Vancaeyezeele was influential at both ends. The defender set up Brooklyn's opener in the 8th minute, assisting Anderson's header, then got on the scoresheet himself in the 55th minute, heading home from the centre of the box following a corner to make it 4-1. He paired that attacking output with a steady defensive shift, completing 41 passes, including six long balls, while adding three tackles and an interception.

Anderson made the bench after a brace and a physical, all-action display. He headed Brooklyn in front inside eight minutes, set up by Vancaeyezeele, and capped the scoring in the 70th minute with a left-footed finish from close range following a fast break. He was a constant handful, winning seven duels on the night, four of them in the air.

Brooklyn FC Men close out the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage on the road at Rhode Island FC on Friday, July 11 at 7:30 PM ET, with a place in the knockout stage on the line. Brooklyn will next take the pitch away at Louisville City FC for a league contest on Saturday, June 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on ESPN+.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 9, 2026

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