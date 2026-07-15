Jill Aguilera & Sydney Martinez Called-Up to Puerto Rico Women's National Team
Published on July 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Puerto Rico Soccer Federation announced defender Jill Aguilera and Sydney Martinez will join the national team for the upcoming Central American & Caribbean games.
Puerto Rico will face Mexico on July 29, Jamaica on July 31, and Colombia on August 1. Both players have starred for Puerto Rico in 2026 in their excellent run in CONCACAF W Championship.
Aguilera was a prominent figure within the team, serving as the captain and scoring nine goals in four group matches. Martinez earned a clean sheet against St. Vincent and the Grenadines before the team fell to Mexico in their final match.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 15, 2026
- Sporting JAX Women's Team Adds Dynamic Winger Mya Swinton - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Jill Aguilera & Sydney Martinez Called-Up to Puerto Rico Women's National Team - Carolina Ascent FC
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