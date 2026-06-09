Brooklyn FC Names Swiss Supplement Innovator KA-EX as an Official Performance Partner

Published on June 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC today announced a new partnership with KA-EX, naming the Swiss supplement innovator as Brooklyn FC's Official Performance Partner through March 2027.

KA-EX will provide recovery and performance products - both the brand's flagship Cortisol Stress Reducer post-workout supplement and recently-launched Creatine EAA+ Booster - to both the Brooklyn FC Men's and Women's teams, supporting player wellness, hydration, and recovery on and off the field.

"KA-EX is well known in athletics for its high-quality performance, hydration, and recovery products," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn FC. "The brand shares our commitment to player wellness and will provide our athletes with tools to support their training and recovery routines."

KA-EX creates recovery supplements designed to help reduce physical and metabolic stress. Used by elite athletes worldwide, its formulations combine electrolytes, amino acids, vitamins, and alkali salts to support hydration, muscle recovery, and overall performance. KA-EX Creatine EAA+ Booster offers support for power output, endurance, and muscle recovery. Its launch followed the success of the brand's flagship Cortisol Stress Reducer, a post-workout beverage formulated to reduce elevated cortisol levels following strenuous training and high-performance events. The ready-to-drink format of both products features a patented VICAP® dual-chamber delivery system to ensure bioactive ingredients are delivered intact and at full dose.

"Partnering with Brooklyn FC's performance and recovery program to support player wellness gives us the opportunity to further expand the sports communities we reach," said Pedro Schmidt, CEO and Founder of KA-EX and ETH Zurich-trained pharmaceutical scientist. "Our mission is to help athletes perform at their highest level, and we look forward to supporting Brooklyn FC throughout the season."

After back-to-back road matches against Louisville City FC and Indy Eleven, Brooklyn FC returns home to Maimonides Park on June 20 to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies for Rep Your Country Night.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 9, 2026

Brooklyn FC Names Swiss Supplement Innovator KA-EX as an Official Performance Partner - Brooklyn FC

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