Carolina Ascent Thanks Departing Players from 2025/26 Squad
Published on June 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today players who will not be returning to the squad for the 2026 Fall Season.
Carolina Ascent thanks the following players for their contributions to the club and wish them the best going forward:
Meagan McClelland
Giovanna DeMarco
Charlotte Burge
Macey Bader
Sarah Troccoli
Maria Tapia
Isa Franco
Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Carolina Ascent Thanks Departing Players from 2025/26 Squad - Carolina Ascent FC
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