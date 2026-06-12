Carolina Ascent Thanks Departing Players from 2025/26 Squad

Published on June 12, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today players who will not be returning to the squad for the 2026 Fall Season.

Carolina Ascent thanks the following players for their contributions to the club and wish them the best going forward:

Meagan McClelland

Giovanna DeMarco

Charlotte Burge

Macey Bader

Sarah Troccoli

Maria Tapia

Isa Franco







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 12, 2026

Carolina Ascent Thanks Departing Players from 2025/26 Squad - Carolina Ascent FC

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