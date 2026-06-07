Carolina Ascent W League Falls to NC Courage U23s, 3-1

Published on June 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







The two teams met in the season opener with the Courage taking all three points in a decisive effort. Carolina looked to flip the script Saturday.

The Ascent had early pressure through Maria Tapia. The Xavier commit swung in a dangerous ball in the 14th minute, but the Courage were able to clear their lines.

And they got off to the hot start. The Ascent earned a penalty in the 15th minute and made no mistake, with Julia Thasaphong drilling home the spot kick to give the Ascent an early advantage.

The Ascent rode the momentum from their goal into the halftime break, taking a one-goal lead to the break.

However, similar to their first matchup, NC Courage fired in early in the second half. The Courage equalized in the 54th minute before adding a go-ahead goal five minutes later.

Reese DeJong made a great save in the 66th minute, keeping the Ascent within striking distance.

The Courage would go on to add a crucial insurance marker, extending their lead to two and walking out of Hough High School with another victory.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 6, 2026

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