B Hylton Earns England U-20 Call up for Stateside Fixtures

Published on July 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The England Football Association has named Carolina Ascent FC midfielder B Hylton to the England U-20 Women's National Team for a 24-player training camp this July.

The Young Lionesses will convene just south of Atlanta, Georgia, for a pair of international friendlies as they continue preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. England will face the United States on July 9 before taking on Colombia on July 15. The camp marks the third of four scheduled training windows this summer as preparations continue for September's tournament.

The call-up is Hylton's fifth with England since the start of the 2025/26 season. The 19-year-old made 11 appearances for Carolina Ascent last season, continuing her rapid rise after becoming the club's first academy player to sign a professional contract.







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