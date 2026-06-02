Brooklyn FC Names NWSL Veteran Samantha Johnson as General Manager of the Women's Team

Published on June 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC today announced the hiring of former National Women's Soccer League defender Samantha Johnson as General Manager of Brooklyn FC's women's team. A veteran of professional women's soccer in both the United States and Australia, Johnson brings nearly a decade of top-flight playing experience to her new leadership role with the club.

Johnson began her professional career with the Chicago Red Stars in 2014 after earning a roster spot through the club's open tryouts. Over five seasons in the NWSL, she established herself as a key figure in Chicago's back line, helping lead the club to multiple playoff appearances and becoming a full-time starting center-back in 2017. That same season, she appeared in 22 matches and earned NWSL Team of the Month honors in June.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Samantha to Brooklyn FC," said Brian McBride, Brooklyn FC Sporting Director. "Her experience competing at the highest levels of the women's game, combined with her leadership qualities and understanding of player development, will be invaluable as we continue building a championship-caliber environment for our women's team."

In addition to her NWSL career, Johnson competed in Australia's W-League during loan spells with Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory. She later returned to Melbourne Victory for the 2018-19 campaign, helping the club secure the W-League Premiership. In 2018, she joined Utah Royals FC before retiring from professional soccer in 2019. Johnson returned to the professional game in 2020 with Melbourne City, further adding to her experience across elite women's soccer environments.

Since leaving professional soccer, Johnson has co-founded a private members club for athletes, artists, and entrepreneurs called Cove Circle®. The platform connects a powerful network of high-performing individuals through its app, national events, and aligned lifestyle partners.

"I'm excited to get into the environment and begin rebuilding a culture that reflects the ambition of Brooklyn FC and the city it represents," said Johnson. "For me, success starts with establishing clear standards, a strong daily mentality, and a commitment to continuous development across every area of the club. We want to create an identity that is recognizable on and off the pitch-one built on professionalism, accountability, courage, and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

Tickets for Brooklyn FC's women's home matches for the 2026/27 season will be available for purchase through SeatGeek. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.







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